ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.60

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.60 and last traded at $81.39, with a volume of 22525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.60.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average is $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 92.5% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

