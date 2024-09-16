Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Short Interest Up 17.9% in August

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the August 15th total of 22,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Provident Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ PROV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.69. 3,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $100.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.33% of Provident Financial worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PROV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Provident Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

