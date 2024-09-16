Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Update

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ PULM traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 35,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,302. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 95.18% and a negative return on equity of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
