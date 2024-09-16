Qtum (QTUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $228.84 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.17 or 0.00003758 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $228.84 million and approximately $28.58 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,284.27 or 0.03951290 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00040496 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00011025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00013771 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,319,091 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

