Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 6,057 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1,294.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $816.36 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $322.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $898.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $945.50.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

