Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 9,764 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 17,345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,068,000 after buying an additional 925,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,549,000 after purchasing an additional 437,215 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $85,994,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,998,000 after purchasing an additional 301,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,382,000 after purchasing an additional 281,207 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $250.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.02.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $17,525,885.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,059,998.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total value of $710,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at $20,856,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $17,525,885.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,059,998.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 466,402 shares of company stock worth $107,992,034. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.15.

View Our Latest Report on Workday

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.