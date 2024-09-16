Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 155,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CG. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,368,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,375,000 after buying an additional 84,080 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $742,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 78,180 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,122,509.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,441,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,134,418.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,969,673 shares of company stock worth $71,897,412 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG opened at $40.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.08. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $50.92.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

