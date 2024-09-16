QUASA Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $163,644.80 and $3,540.50 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009387 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00013724 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,793.48 or 1.00025230 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007734 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0019007 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,132.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

