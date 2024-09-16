Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.44.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QBR.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
Quebecor Stock Performance
Quebecor Company Profile
Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.
