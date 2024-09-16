Quilter Plc Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Quilter Plc lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,429,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Mastercard by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 593,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,144,000 after purchasing an additional 292,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Argus raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.88.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $493.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $496.85. The stock has a market cap of $458.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $460.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.07, for a total value of $50,068,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,672,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,801,697,969.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.07, for a total value of $50,068,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,672,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,801,697,969.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 720,467 shares of company stock worth $331,875,955. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.