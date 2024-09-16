Quilter Plc Sells 840 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Quilter Plc trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,955 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $42.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.89. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

