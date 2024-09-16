Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Range Resources from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

Range Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RRC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 525,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,590. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 17.9% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 54,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 6.0% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

