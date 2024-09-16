Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 79,312 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,312 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vontier worth $9,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Vontier by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,129,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,308,000 after purchasing an additional 219,321 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vontier by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,289,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,029 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vontier by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,935,000 after purchasing an additional 178,560 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Vontier by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,943,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,252,000 after purchasing an additional 44,254 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Performance

NYSE VNT opened at $33.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.18. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Vontier had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

