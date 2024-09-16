Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $909,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DVY opened at $133.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $134.39.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

