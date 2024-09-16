Rathbones Group PLC Trims Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after buying an additional 53,003 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $102.03 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.60.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.29.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

