Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the August 15th total of 102,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Reading International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI remained flat at $1.80 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 57,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,439. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.61. Reading International has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.81 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 153.86% and a negative net margin of 19.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Reading International from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Reading International in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reading International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,982,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 124,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reading International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,512,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Articles

