Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Gap Up to $5.81

Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.81, but opened at $5.98. Real Brokerage shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 141,199 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59.
Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $340.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.
