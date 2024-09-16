Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Gap Up to $5.81

Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.81, but opened at $5.98. Real Brokerage shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 141,199 shares trading hands.

Real Brokerage Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $340.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Real Brokerage

About Real Brokerage

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 311.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 218,034 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Real Brokerage during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Real Brokerage during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 17.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Real Brokerage by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.