Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Up 21.1% in August

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Recon Technology Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of RCON traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,709. Recon Technology has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

