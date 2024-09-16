Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 23 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 795 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,511,473,000 after purchasing an additional 382,803 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,435,194,000 after buying an additional 244,008 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,975,509 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,097,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $536.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $238.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.73. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total transaction of $857,151.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,259 shares of company stock worth $14,855,543. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

