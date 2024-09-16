Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 837 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 837 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shell by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Shell by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 7,830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $67.45 on Monday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average is $70.52.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

SHEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

