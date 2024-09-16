Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $67,000 Investment in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,825,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $631,435,000 after purchasing an additional 353,324 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,545,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,178,000 after buying an additional 136,013 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,224,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,148,000 after buying an additional 255,211 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,200,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,144,000 after acquiring an additional 201,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,028,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,200,000 after acquiring an additional 574,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Stock Performance

Mplx stock opened at $43.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $43.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mplx

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.