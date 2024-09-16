Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DDFG Inc acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 534,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after buying an additional 15,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa America raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $19.66 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

