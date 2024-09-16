Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 260 Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 260 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Matson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Matson during the second quarter worth $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Matson during the first quarter valued at $71,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MATX. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $132.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.68 and a 1-year high of $138.84.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.26. Matson had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $847.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other Matson news, SVP Jason Lee Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $135,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jason Lee Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $135,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,028,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,546,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,376 shares of company stock worth $13,565,120. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

