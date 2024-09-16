Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RGA opened at $213.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $140.39 and a fifty-two week high of $227.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

