Relay Token (RELAY) Price Reaches $0.0150 on Major Exchanges

Relay Token (RELAY) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Relay Token token can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Relay Token has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and $0.03 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Relay Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,823,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

