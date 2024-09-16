Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,326,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,332,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of PDD as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in PDD by 1,106.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $94.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.69. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $88.01 and a one year high of $164.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.94 and its 200 day moving average is $129.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 48.14%. The company had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nomura Securities raised shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.78.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

