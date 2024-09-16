Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,026,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 657,400 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises approximately 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Fortinet worth $302,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 22.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $75.01 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $78.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,672 shares of company stock worth $4,573,864 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fortinet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

View Our Latest Report on FTNT

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.