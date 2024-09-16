Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,163,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,350 shares during the period. Exelixis makes up 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.00% of Exelixis worth $340,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,449,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Exelixis by 107.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,021 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 948.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,240,000 after buying an additional 2,220,150 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 148.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,267,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,817,000 after buying an additional 1,354,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,455,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXEL opened at $26.46 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $637.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.21 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 15.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $219,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,145.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 721,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,622,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $219,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,145.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,858 shares of company stock worth $7,980,629. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

