Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $170.08 Million Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.90% of CorVel worth $170,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRVL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 98.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in CorVel by 474.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 815.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st.

In other news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,214 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.88, for a total transaction of $365,268.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $204,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 10,649 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.36, for a total transaction of $2,783,222.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,333,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,655,294,026.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,431 shares of company stock valued at $19,961,847. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CorVel stock opened at $316.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.03 and a beta of 1.08. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $187.92 and a 52 week high of $323.34.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $211.72 million for the quarter.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

