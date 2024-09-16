Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,543,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 280,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $188,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,529,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Hologic by 188.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Hologic by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,507,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 397,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,384,000 after acquiring an additional 113,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 51.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 176,006 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $81.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

