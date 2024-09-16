Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 111,200 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 111,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.62% of Domino’s Pizza worth $112,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.21.

Domino's Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock opened at $402.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.05 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.02.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

