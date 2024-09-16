Render Token (RNDR) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Render Token (RNDR) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Render Token token can now be purchased for about $4.88 or 0.00008319 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Render Token has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and $190.61 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000080 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 532,220,805 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,460,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. Render Token’s official website is rendernetwork.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official message board is rendernetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

