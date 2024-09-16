Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $11.13 on Monday. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $760.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $90,988.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,760.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Replimune Group by 517.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 164,490 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,282,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Replimune Group by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 463,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 276,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 34,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

