Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Short Interest Update

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the August 15th total of 843,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 608,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Roger D. Carlile acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roger D. Carlile purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $131,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,411.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the fourth quarter worth about $6,376,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Resources Connection by 438.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 537,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 437,878 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the second quarter worth about $4,452,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the first quarter worth about $3,855,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,590,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Resources Connection from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Resources Connection in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.97. 208,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,684. The firm has a market cap of $333.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $15.44.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

