Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Purchases 1,554 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 47,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,567 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 350,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 43,070 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 76,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 39,250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $16.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

