Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 5,314 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lessened its stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 49,538 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 35,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,002,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 753,574 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,592,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,570,000 after purchasing an additional 244,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Himax Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $964.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 2.12. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

