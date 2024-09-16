Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,500 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the August 15th total of 429,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $3.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Medical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMTI. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 877.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 92,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 22.5% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,221,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 592,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

