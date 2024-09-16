Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives $42.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPRX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 32.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $27.72 on Monday. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Free Report

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.