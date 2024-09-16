RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in RTX in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $119.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $123.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Melius Research increased their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

