Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,300 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the August 15th total of 169,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Ryvyl Stock Up 14.8 %

NASDAQ RVYL traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.23. 85,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 4.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. Ryvyl has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. Ryvyl had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 235.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryvyl will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ryvyl

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVYL. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in Ryvyl in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryvyl in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ryvyl by 752.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 106,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 93,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

