Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2024

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYLGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,300 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the August 15th total of 169,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Ryvyl Stock Up 14.8 %

NASDAQ RVYL traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.23. 85,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 4.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. Ryvyl has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYLGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. Ryvyl had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 235.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryvyl will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVYL. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in Ryvyl in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryvyl in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ryvyl by 752.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 106,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 93,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

