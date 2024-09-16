SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the August 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABS. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $60,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,259,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $6,310,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $6,310,000. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

SABS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49.

SAB Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SABS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.04% and a negative net margin of 1,450.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SABS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

