SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SABS

SAB Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SABS opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.34. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.04% and a negative net margin of 1,450.14%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $60,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $6,310,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $6,310,000. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.