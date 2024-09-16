Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Update

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

SDVKY stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 44,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

