Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 378,919 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 88,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter worth about $741,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 32.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 64.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 134,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 52,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 747,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,460,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $585,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,849.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sanmina news, Director Krish A. Prabhu sold 4,803 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $323,674.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,596.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,500 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $585,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,849.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,883. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $67.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $76.84.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Sanmina Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

