Sapphire Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and $132.98 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,889,181,192 coins and its circulating supply is 1,868,647,769 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

