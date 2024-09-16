Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Short Interest Update

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the August 15th total of 1,718,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.2 days.
Saputo Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of SAPIF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 107,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,421. Saputo has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $23.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93.
Saputo Company Profile
