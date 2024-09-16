Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.9% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 57,250.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $40.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $40.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

