Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.58

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 3018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 105,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 65,047 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 710,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 155,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,087 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

