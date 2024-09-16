Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Raised by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,925,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 211,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

SCHA stock opened at $50.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $52.39.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.