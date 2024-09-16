Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BDSX

Biodesix Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BDSX stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $202.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.23. Biodesix has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 million. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 505.95% and a negative net margin of 73.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts predict that Biodesix will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Biodesix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Biodesix by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 40,927 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Biodesix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 925,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biodesix during the 2nd quarter worth $2,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

About Biodesix

(Get Free Report)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.